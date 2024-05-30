E3 circulates anti-Iran draft ahead of IAEA board meeting: Reuters

According to IRNA, Reuters while referring to the distribution of the anti-Iran draft, said the resolution does not threaten to refer the issue to the United Nations Security Council.

Reuters, which previously reported the US opposition to such a resolution, quoted three unnamed European diplomats as saying that “the E3 had shared a draft text with countries on the IAEA’s 35-nation board.”

"We are pushing the Americans, but they remain stuck in the thinking that nothing should be done to escalate with Iran," said one diplomat, adding: "That has achieved nothing so far and we believe we need to show firmness now."

The resolution focuses on the probe and refers to the possibility of asking IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to provide a more "comprehensive report" on Iran's nuclear activities than his regular quarterly ones, the report said.

Every three months, Grossi presents a report on the verification and inspection of Iran's nuclear activities in the light of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the implementation of the safeguards agreement to the Board of Governors.

