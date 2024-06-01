Iraqi resistance voices full support for Yemen’s pro-Palestine operations

Referring to the inability of arrogant powers to break the Zionist regime's naval blockade, the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades said in a statement that they would not hesitate to support their Yemeni brothers.

The US and UK fighter jets bombarded the Yemeni capital Sana'a on Thursday evening.

During the strikes, some areas in southern Sana'a, and the city's International Airport in the north, were attacked.

In recent months, various parts of Yemen have been repeatedly targeted by aggressive attacks by the US and UK.

The attacks are aimed at piling pressure on Yemen to stop the naval blockade imposed on the Zionist regime.

7129**9417