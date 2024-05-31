May 31, 2024, 6:07 PM
Iran urges international support for Yemen

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has called on the international community as well as Islamic countries to support the Yemeni nation in the face of provocative measures by the US and Britain.

His comments come a day after an attack by a US-UK coalition against Sanaa and al-Hudaydah, which killed or injured tens of innocent people.  

Kanaani stressed that the aggression against Yemen is taking place at the same time with the US and Britain’s unlimited support for the Zionist war crimes and genocide in Gaza and Rafah and aims to prevent the Yemeni honorable support for the oppressed people of Palestine.

Noting that the violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is a clear example of breaching the international regulations and human rights, he said that the aggressor governments of the US and Britain are responsible for the consequences of these crimes against the Yemeni people.

