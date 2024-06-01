Intensification of Zionists' atrocities in Gaza war won't be without cost: Iran acting FM

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a phone conversation with the Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani which was published early on Saturday by the IRNA.

During the phone talks, the two officials discussed the mutual ties between Tehran and Doha, and a range of regional and international issues, including the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Thanking the Qatari officials for offering sympathy over the passing of the Iranian president and his entourage, Bagheri Kani expressed gratitude over the participation of the Qatari Emir and foreign minister in the farewell ceremony held for the late Iranian officials.

Bagheri Kani said that Iran would follow up on all the agreements made during the visits of the martyred president to Doha and the Emir of Qatar to Tehran.

Referring to the brutal Israeli war in the besieged enclave, the top Iranian diplomat hailed the Qatari government's efforts in the path of stopping the war and sending humanitarian aid to the coastal sliver.

For his part, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who is also his country's prime minister, emphasized that the Emir of Qatar is determined to strengthen the relations between Tehran and Doha in various fields.

Considering the catastrophic situation in Gaza as the result of the confrontational approach of the Israeli regime, he elaborated on his country's efforts to stop the war, establish a ceasefire, and send urgent aid to the besieged Palestinians.

They also exchanged views on holding an extraordinary meeting by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to review the situation in Gaza.

7129**9417