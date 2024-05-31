Iran proposes OIC to hold extraordinary meeting

Bagheri Kani wrote on X channel that in a telephone conversation with Ahmed Attaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, I talked and consulted about the latest developments of the Gaza war and the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Rafah, as well as mutual cooperation between Iran and Algeria.

"While thanking the Algerian President, Minister of Foreign Affairs and other Algerian officials for the kind messages on the occasion of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Raisi and Dr. Amirabdollahian, I supported the efforts and initiative of the Algerian government on behalf of Islamic countries in presenting a draft resolution to stop the attacks of the Zionist regime," he added.

He emphasized that emergency and joint action by Islamic countries is necessary to stop the crimes of the occupying regime against the Palestinian people and to increase aid to the oppressed residents of Gaza.

Bagheri Kani added that based on this, "I suggested that an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation be held, and this proposal was welcomed".

