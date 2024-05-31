Acting FM stresses Iran's full readiness to cooperate with Saudi Arabia in holding Hajj rituals

In a telephone conversation with the Saudi foreign minister, Bagheri Kani talked about the messages by the high-ranking Saudi officials, especially the telephone call by the Saudi Crown Prince to Iran's acting president, Mohammad Mokhber, and the presence of two high-ranking delegations from Saudi Arabia in the commemoration ceremony.

He appreciated the actions of Saudi Arabia in providing facilities to Iranian pilgrims in Mecca and Medina and thanked the good and constructive cooperation of the Hajj Ministry of Saudi Arabia with the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He voiced full readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to cooperate with Saudi Arabia for the successful holding of this year's Hajj rituals and reminded the necessity of continuing the good consular cooperation between the two countries.

Faisal bin Farhan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, also expressed his satisfaction with the presence of Iranian pilgrims in this year's Hajj rituals in this telephone conversation and emphasized, "We are trying to provide all the necessary facilities for Iranian pilgrims."

