Iran acting FM calls for executing Leader’s order on ties with Armenia

Bagheri Kani made the remark on Thursday in a phone call with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

The Iranian official was referring to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s statements during a recent meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. At that meeting, the Supreme Leader had called for efforts to help achieve strategic goals set by the two countries.

The Iranian acting FM also said that Tehran is committed to playing an effective role in maintaining stability and security in the Caucasus region.

He further expressed appreciation toward Armenian officials for voicing their solidarity with Iran over the martyrdom of president Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage on May 19.

The Armenian minister, for his part, expressed condolences on the demise of president Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions.

Mirzoyan described as important Iran’s role in enhancing peace in the south Caucasus region.

4208**4194