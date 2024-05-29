Diplomat: Americans allow Zionist regime to repeat same crime

“The US, in justifying the Zionists’ crimes in Rafah and Gaza, says that we have also had these kinds of crimes, meaning that the Zionists are allowed to commit any crime similar to that of the US,” Mousavi wrote on his X account on Wednesday.

“The depth of the crimes and the dimensions of the disasters have become so large and widespread that people doubt their ears and eyes whether they heard correctly or what they see is real,” he added.

The Israeli regime has carried out airstrikes on tents housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, killing at least 40 people including women and children in what Palestinian officials have described as a new massacre.

The airstrikes took place in the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood in northwestern Rafah on Sunday night, according to Palestinian media.

