Algeria to submit UN resolution to end Rafah killings

According to IRNA reporter, Amar Bendjama made the announcement following a closed-door session of the UN Security Council on Tuesday local time regarding Israel's attack on a refugee camp in Rafah that left dozens of civilians dead on Sunday.

“It will be a short text, a decisive text, to stop the killing in Rafah”, Bendjama told reporters but did not mention when he hoped the resolution might be put to a vote.

It was Algeria that had requested Tuesday’s urgent meeting of the 15-member council after Sunday’s strike.

A civil defense official in Gaza has said another Israeli strike on a displacement camp west of Rafah on Tuesday killed at least 21 more people.

The council has failed to reach a consensus to stop Israel’s war on Gaza that has, so far, claimed more than 36,000 lives, mostly women and children.

After passing two resolutions on the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the council’s several attempts to pass a resolution for an immediate ceasefire were blocked by the United States, the Zionist regime's ally and key backer.

