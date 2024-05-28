World Assembly of Islamic Awakening condemns Rafah massacre

According to IRNA, the international body in a statement on Tuesday night stated that Israel, in the midst of the Gaza war, which has so far been accompanied by the regime’s heavy defeat once again crossed the humanitarian red lines and targeted Palestinian refugees, which resulted in the martyrdom of more than 45 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

"This crime, which was committed as part of the regime’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, is never a sign of power, but it shows the desperation and helplessness of the usurping regime in front of the great nation of Palestine and the amazing and praiseworthy iron will of the people of Gaza”, the statement said, adding that Palestinians preferred resistance and martyrdom over coexistence with criminal Zionists and have never succumbed to coercion and compromise.

While calling the martyrdom of Palestinian women and children in Gaza and Rafah painful, the Tehran-based Islamic Awakening Forum said that what is more painful is the silence of Western governments and some of the Arab and Islamic rulers on such crimes.

The statement further said that the role of the United States and some Western governments in aiding and abetting the Zionist regime’s war machine is unprecedented in human history, which is an unforgivable sin and will never be ignored.

On Sunday, Israeli forces bombed a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians in the designated safe zone in Rafah.

Despite an international outcry as well as a ruling by the International Court of Justice, the Israeli regime has kept pounding the southern Gaza city. Israeli army tanks have moved into the center of Rafah in a sign the full-scale invasion of the city is now under way in defiance of the ICJ orders.

Thirteen out of 21 people killed in the latest Israeli military attack on tent cities in southern Rafah’s so-called “safe area” of al-Mawasi on Tuesday were women and girls as deadly strikes on civilians continue.

