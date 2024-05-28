Iranian math professor wins OIC’s COMSTECH award

The COMSTECH presented its award for lifetime achievement in Mathematics to Akbari, according to the Sharif University of Technology.

Akbari received both the award worth $8,000 and the plaque of honor from the prestigious committee.

In 1996, the executive committee of the COMSTECH during its 15th meeting decided to give the award in line with recognizing excellent research works by Muslim scholars who are citizens or work in the OIC. The COMSTECH chairman, who is the president of Pakistan, gives the awards to the winners who are hailed during the biennial committee.

The award was also presented to two Iranians, Dr. Ali Akbar Mousavi-Movahedi and Dr. Esmaeil Qavanloo, two years ago.

