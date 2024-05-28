Hezbollah launches missile strike against Israeli military base

In a statement on Tuesday, Hezbollah announced that it targeted the Ramya military base located in the northern parts of the occupied territories, inflicting damage to it.

As a result of the Lebanese resistance movement’s retaliatory operations, some 930 buildings in 86 settlements of the Zionists have been damaged.

The Zionist Army Radio announced that Hezbollah fired 90 rockets toward the northern areas of occupied Palestine since Monday morning.

So far, tens of thousands of Zionists have left the settlements near the Lebanese borders out of fear of resistance attacks.

