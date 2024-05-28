Resistance drones target Israeli positions in occupied territories

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance in a statement announced that in support of the Gaza Strip, it attacked the military targets of the Zionist regime in the occupied port of Eilat with a drone on Monday night.

It was the second such attack on Eilat in the past 24 hours. The umbrella group emphasized that it will continue its attacks on Zionist positions.

Over the past seven months, the group has conducted hundreds of rocket and drone strikes on Israeli targets as well as those of the United States for supporting the regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Also on Monday night, Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement announced in a statement about a drone attack on the Zionist military base in northern occupied Palestine.

According to a Palestine news agency, the Hezbollah statement said the strike was in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza and in response to the Zionist regime's attacks on southern Lebanon.

The drone was said to hit newly established positions of Israel’s Artillery Battalion in the east of Nahariya where Israeli officers and soldiers were present.

Also, the Zionist Army Radio announced that Hezbollah fired 90 rockets toward the northern areas of occupied Palestine since Monday morning.

So far, tens of thousands of Zionists have left the settlements near the Lebanese borders out of fear of resistance attacks.

Meanwhile, news sources said that the Israeli military has carried out fresh airstrikes on areas in southern Lebanon.

According to Al-Manar new channel, Israeli warplanes struck areas in the towns of Al-Khayam, Aita al-Shaab and Mis al Jabal.

The Zionist army and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire almost on a daily basis since the regime launched its war on Gaza. Hezbollah has largely targeted Israeli military bases and surveillance systems but the Israeli regime targets residential areas in southern Lebanon, resulting in the death of civilians there.

4399