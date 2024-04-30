Hezbollah targets two Zionist settlements

According to Al Mayadeen, the Islamic Resistance of Lebanon announced that several rockets were fired at the gathering of Zionist soldiers in the Zionist settlements of Dufif and Avivim in northern occupied Palestine.

The Lebanese Islamic Resistance emphasized that these attacks were carried out in response to the Zionists' attacks on residential areas in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese Hezbollah fighters attacked a Zionist military base in the occupied Kfarchouba on Monday.

Since the onset of Al-Aqsa storm operation on October 7, 2023, a large number of Zionist settlers in the north of the occupied territories have been forced to leave their homes due to the fear of Lebanon's Hezbollah rocket attacks.

9376**9417