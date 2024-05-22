Hamas welcomes recognition of Palestine by 3 EU states; Israel furious

According to Al Jazeera TV network, Hamas issued a statement underlining that the decision is an important step in proving the authenticity of the Palestinian nation in their own homeland.

Hamas urged other nations to recognize the national rights of the Palestinians and support their fight for liberation, independence, and end of occupation.

In response to the three European states’ decision, the Israeli regime’s foreign minister Israel Katz charged that the move is “support for terrorism”.

The Zionist official said that the decision would weaken the occupying regime and enhance the Palestinian resistance and Iran.

The Tel Aviv regime also recalled its ambassadors from Ireland and Norway for consultations over the move.

4208**4354