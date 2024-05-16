Ireland condemns attacks on humanitarian aid convoys to Gaza

In a statement on Wednesday night city by ACNA news website, while describing the attacks on aid convoys as horrible, Higgins warned that the silence on the incidents will have a bad effect on every member of the European Union.

"All those who support human rights, humanitarian aid, the United Nations and its charter must be terrified by the attacks on convoys that are providing vital humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza”, the Irish president said.

"Two incidents on Monday alone demonstrated the appalling circumstances which aid workers are facing," the president said. "In Rafah, a vehicle clearly marked with the United Nations emblem came under fire, killing a UN staff member and injuring others”.

Higgins continued by saying that the two incidents in just one day showed the terrible conditions the aid workers are facing.

The President of Ireland also pointed out that another convoy was surrounded by Zionist settlers on the same day in the occupied West Bank and its cargo was damaged and food packages were thrown on the road.

Several international aid convoys and missions have come under attacks either by Israeli settlers or forces inside Gaza or in their way to the besieged territory via the occupied territories.

A convoy of the US-based charity, World Central Kitchen, was targeted by Israeli forces in Gaza with drones on April 1, killing seven aid workers that had sparked global condemnations. According to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, it has lost 1,800 staff members in Israeli bombing and shelling campaign in Gaza since October last year.

