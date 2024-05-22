Ireland to recognize independent Palestinian state

According to the Irish Independent website, the government of Ireland declared in a statement that Dublin will recognize Palestine as an independent state on Wednesday.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris had earlier declared that his government plans to recognize the independent Palestinian state by the end of this month.

The Irish Independent also reported that this decision was taken after the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor announced that he seeks arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Zionist officials.

The Guardian newspaper also reported that the Spanish government concurrent with Ireland intends to recognize the independent Palestinian state.

On March 22, Ireland, Malta, and Slovenia issued a joint statement, announcing that they reached an agreement to adopt the first steps to recognize the independent Palestinian state.

Ireland has been supporting the rights of the Palestinian nation for a long time.

It is worth mentioning that the European states’ efforts to recognize the independent Palestinian state have been enhanced concurrent with the increase of the death toll in the Gaza Strip.

