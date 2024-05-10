4 European countries to recognize Palestinian state: Top EU diplomat

Borrell made the revelation ahead of a UN vote slated for Friday on Palestine's full membership in the organization, according to IRNA citing Reuters.

In an interview with a Spanish media, Borrell said that European countries plan to declare the independence of Palestine on May 21.

It is a symbolic act of a political nature, which Belgium and other European countries will probably follow, he added.

In March, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that his country along with Ireland, Slovenia, and Malta views the recognition of a Palestinian state as a crucial step toward a lasting two-state solution. He then did not specify the exact day of their announcement.

Israel is against an independent Palestinian state and has opposed its full membership at the United Nations in the past that was also backed by the Zionist regime’s key backer, the United States.

The United Nations General Assembly is going to put Palestine's request for full membership in a public vote in a few hours.

Ireland's national television (RTE) said on Thursday that Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and Malta were awaiting a UN vote to recognize Palestine as an independent state.

4399**9417