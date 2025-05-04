Sweden seeks closer trade ties with Iran’s private sector: Ambassador

Tehran, IRNA – Sweden’s Ambassador to Iran Mathias Otterstedt says some trade obstacles between the two countries can be overcome, noting, “We seek to create new connections with Iran’s private sector.”

Otterstedt met with Samad Hassanzadeh, the Head of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), in Tehran on Sunday.

“There are numerous areas for cooperation between the two countries, particularly in sectors such as heavy vehicles, energy generation, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, steel, and mining,” the ambassador said.

He pointed out that one of the main challenges in bilateral cooperation is the issue of monetary and banking transactions, expressing hope that negotiations with the United States would lead to sanctions relief, allowing for renewed cooperation.

Meanwhile, Hassanzadeh said that Iran welcomes the use of Sweden’s infrastructure technologies, saying, “We have had successful joint ventures with Sweden in Iran’s automotive and industrial sectors, and we hope to replicate this success.”

He invited Sweden to revive joint investment projects in Iran’s automotive and electricity industries. “Investment opportunities exist in non-sanctioned sectors, and the Iranian administration will provide the necessary guarantees in this regard.”

Hassanzadeh also highlighted Iran’s capacities in various fields, including petrochemicals, refinery products, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food and dried fruits, handicrafts, and carpets.

“There are significant opportunities for both countries to expand economic relations in these sectors,” he said.

3266**4353