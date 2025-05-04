Iran and Venezuela eye closer cooperation on nuclear industry

Tehran, IRNA – During a meeting in Tehran on Sunday, Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), and Alberto Quintero, Venezuela’s Deputy Minister for Science and Technology, discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the nuclear industry.

Eslami criticized the ambitions of hegemonic powers, saying that they seek to control the natural resources of other nations and hamper their progress.

Despite these challenges, Iran continues to advance with strength and determination, he added.

He emphasized that collaboration with Venezuela presents a valuable opportunity for both nations.

For his part, the Venezuelan deputy minister highlighted his country’s 200-year history of striving for independence. He said Venezuela is eager to deepen cooperation with Iran to achieve self-reliance in health, industry, and agriculture.

Quintero also praised Iran’s support in launching a nuclear physics course at a Venezuelan university.

