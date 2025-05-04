Yemen has ‘no red line’ in confronting the U.S., Britain and Israel: Ansarullah

A member of the political bureau of Yemen's Ansarullah movement has praised the army for successfully hitting the main airport of the Israeli regime with a missile, saying his country has no red line in confronting the aggressors.

“Targeting Ben Gurion Airport is proof of our ability to strike fortified Israeli sites inside the occupied territories,” Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti was quoted by Palestine’s Shahab news agency as saying on Sunday.

“Yemenis have no red line in confronting the Zionist regime, the United States, and the United Kingdom,” he added.

The remarks followed the launch of a new ballistic missile, targeting Ben Gurion Airport, south of Tel Aviv.

Earlier, Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed the operation, saying it was conducted within the framework of supporting the Palestinian people and condemning the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Saree said that a hypersonic ballistic missile successfully hit the target, prompting the closure of the Israeli airport for more than an hour and forcing Israeli settlers to flee to shelters.

Pointing to the failure of American and Israeli systems to intercept the Yemeni missile, he warned all airlines not to fly to Ben Gurion Airport as it is unsafe.

The spokesperson reiterated the pledge of the Yemeni people, leadership, and army to keep supporting the Palestinians and confronting the enemy.

He emphasized that Yemenis will not relent in fulfilling their religious, moral, and human duty toward the oppressed Palestinian people until Israel stops its “aggression against Gazans and lifts its siege on the Palestinian territory.”

