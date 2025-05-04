Iran expresses concern over continued attacks on civilian facilities in Sudan

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has deplored repeated attacks on critical facilities in Sudan, urging warring sides in the African country to stop targeting civilian infrastructure.

In a statement on Sunday, while condemning drone attacks on an airport and civilian facilities in the city of Port Sudan, Baqaei expressed concern over the continued attacks on power plants, hospitals, water treatment plants, and airports in the crisis-hit country.

Referring to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan, he called on the international community and organizations to fulfill their duty to stop the conflict and send humanitarian aid there.

Sudan’s regular army has been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since 2023, with both sides battling for control of the country, resulting in thousands of deaths.

Earlier today, the army accused the RSF of targeting “Osman Digna Air Base, a goods warehouse, and some civilian facilities in the city of Port Sudan with suicide drones.”

This is the first attack on the seat of the army-aligned government during the two-year war.

An army spokesperson reported no casualties but “limited damage” in the city located on the Red Sea coast.

4399**4353