Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 21

- Leader, officials grieve loss of president, FM

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei extended his condolences to the Iranian nation over the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in a helicopter crash. In a message on Monday, the Leader announced five days of national mourning. Ayatollah Khamenei said he received the bitter news of the martyrdom of the popular, competent and hardworking president and his companions with great sorrow. The Leader noted that the tragic incident happened when Raisi and his team were making an attempt to serve the Iranian people.

- World leaders condole Iran’s tragedy

Leaders across the world have expressed their condolences after President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian died in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday. Many friendly countries also declared days of mourning to pay tribute to the Iranian president and his entourage onboard the aircraft. The UN Security Council observed a minute of silence on Monday for late Iranian president. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev who jointly inaugurated a dam project with Raisi hours before the arial mishap, said on Monday that he was “deeply shocked by the heavy loss that befell the brotherly and friendly Islamic Republic of Iran and its people.”

- A lifetime of service

Elected as Iran’s president in June 2021, Ebrahim Raisi assumed office on August 5, pledging to tackle the country’s economic and bureaucratic corruption and address livelihood hardships that mainly stemmed from years-long draconian US sanctions. Raisi, 63, was born on December 14, 1960, to a clerical family in the Noghan district of Mashhad in the northeast of Iran. His father died when he was five years old. Raisi started attending a seminary in the holy city of Qom at the age of 15. In 1975, he went to the Ayatollah Boroujerdi School in order to continue his education in Qom Seminary. He received a PHD degree in private law from the Shahid Motahari University.

- Iran stands strong

The tragic loss of President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has presented the nation with new challenges that resuscitated hope among adversaries about possibility of Iran plunging into a period of instability. But, the Islamic Republic of Iran seems to be impervious to instability thanks to its historical roots and past experiences. On Sunday, Iran was about to celebrate a new milestone in its diplomatic relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan after a year of tensions. With diligent efforts and constant following, the Raisi administration succeeded in addressing differences and disagreements with the South Caucasus nation over a series of geopolitical and bilateral issues. The joint inauguration of the Qiz Qalasi dam over a shared border river, for which President Raisi traveled to East Azerbaijan Province on the border with the Republic of Azerbaijan, seemed to be the latest breakthrough in Tehran-Baku relations. President Raisi and his Azerbaijani jointly inaugurated the dam, praising the steady improvement in bilateral ties.

- Iran lost sincere and valuable servant: Leader

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has extended his deepest condolences to the Iranian nation following the tragic martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and his esteemed companions in a helicopter crash. In a heartfelt message on Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed profound sorrow at the untimely demise of the beloved President and his dedicated team members. He lauded President Raisi's exceptional qualities as a leader who tirelessly dedicated his life to serving the Iranian people, his country, and Islam.

- Interim president holds meeting with heads of govt. branches

In the aftermath of the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation, Interim President Mohammad Mokhber has convened a meeting with the heads of the legislative and judicial branches of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Hosted by Mokhber on Monday, the meeting was attended by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i. The three officials emphasized the importance of continued coordination and cooperation among the three branches of government in addressing the nation's challenges.

- Martyrdom-like passing

Iran is in a state of shock and mourning following the tragic passing of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian and their companions in a helicopter crash in a mountainous terrain in the country’s northwest. They were found early Monday at the site of a helicopter crash after an hourslong search through a foggy region. President Raisi was 63.

- Iran’s Envoy Assures UN of Proper Management Affairs

A senior Iranian diplomat on Monday assured the United Nations that the government will take every legal measure to ensure the proper management of state affairs after the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in a helicopter crash. Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani wrote a letter to the UN Security Council regarding the tragic martyrdom of the Iranian president, Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian and six others accompanying them in a helicopter crash incident on Sunday in a mountainous region in East Azerbaijan Province amid inclement weather condition.

- ICC issues arrest warrant for Netanyahu, gallant for war crimes

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is seeking arrest warrants for Zionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and war minister Yoav Gallant on the grounds of war crimes and crimes against humanity, the prosecutor’s office announced on Monday. Gallant and Netanyahu were named in a statement by chief prosecutor Karim Khan.

