Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 19

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran crude output tops 3.3 mbd in April: IEA

The International Energy Agency (IEA) declared a 50,000 barrel per day jump in Iran’s daily oil production in the fourth month of the current year, reaching 3.3 million barrels per day.

In its latest monthly report on the global oil market, the IEA announced that Iran’s oil production increased by 50,000 bpd in April 2024 compared to the previous month, when the country produced 3.25 million bpd.

-- Iran rolls out 15m tons of building stones annually

Iran is a major player in the global stone industry, boasting an impressive annual production of up to 15 million tons of building stones, according to Bahram Shakouri, the head of the Iran Stone Association.

“Notably, a staggering 90% of this output is earmarked for domestic use, underscoring the country’s self-sufficiency and demand for these essential materials,” he added.

-- IRGC naval flotilla accomplishes 39-day mission in high seas

A flotilla of military vessels belonging to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ Navy returned home on Saturday after accomplishing its 39-day mission in the high seas.

The commander of the IRGC’s Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri welcomed the flotilla which has been named after the Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani – Iran’s top anti-terror commander who was assassinated by the United States in Iraq in 2020.

Tangsiri hailed the country’s naval forces, especially the IRGC’s Navy, saying that this is the first time that the IRGC Navy has managed to cross the equator and enter the southern hemisphere.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranians Mark National Day of Khayyam

Iranians have marked the National Khayyam Commemoration Day, paying tribute to the legendary polymath.

Ghiyāth al-Dīn Abū al-Fatḥ ʿUmar ibn Ibrāhīm Nīsābūrī (May 18, 1048 – December 4, 1131), commonly known as Omar Khayyam was a Persian mathematician, astronomer, historian, philosopher, and poet, who was born in the Iranian city of Nishapur.

The young Omar was an avid student and quickly became skilled in mathematics, astronomy, and philosophy.

-- Khuzestan Oxin Steel Co Productions Top 12,000 Tonnes

The head of Iran’s Khuzestan Oxin Steel Company Ali Muhammadi says the company has produced over 83,000 metric tons (mt) of plates.

The Oxin Steel Company produced more than 83,000 mt of plates in the first month of the Iranian calendar year (March 20-April 19, 2024), Muhammadi said in the closing ceremony of the First National Hope Media Cup underway in Tehran.

The company produced 12,000mt more plates compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, he added.

-- ‘Iran RAILEXPO’ Kicks Off in Tehran

The 11th International Exhibition of Rail Transportations & Related Industries Equipment dubbed “IRAN RAILEXPO 2024” was inaugurated at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash and CEO of Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran Miad Salehi.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran win title of 2024 Asian Taekwondo Championships

Iran won the title of the 2024 Asian Taekwondo Championships on Saturday. The Iranian taekwondo athletes won three gold, three silver and three bronze medals in the competition held in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Mehdi Haji Mousaei defeated his Korean rival Park Tae-joon in the men’s -58kg final to win a gold medal. Mohammadhossein Yazdani claimed a gold in the men’s -87kg, beating his compatriot Mehran Barkhordari.

-- Cultural commonalities between Iran, Turkmenistan helping improve friendship

The International Conference of Ministers of Culture dedicated to the 300th birth anniversary of the Iranian-Turkmen poet Magtymguly Pyragy was held on May 18 and 19 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, with the presence of the head of Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO).

In the meeting, Mohammad-Mehdi Imanipour emphasized the importance of the common cultural identity of Iran and Turkmenistan as a bridge for friendship and solidarity between the two nations.

-- Iran is home to 8,000 plant species

Some 8,000 plant species have been identified so far in the country, which, in terms of their diversity and number, equals 80 percent of the plant species of the European continent.

Plants are unique organisms. They can produce sugars just from sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water. This ability to directly synthesize their own food has enabled plants to successfully colonize, adapt to, and diversify within almost every niche on the planet and biologists estimate the total number of plant species to be about 250,000.

