People of Russia, Pakistan sympathize with Iranians over tragic accident

Following the incident, the Iranian Embassy in the Russian Federation raised the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran at half-mast as a sign of mourning.

Some Russian citizens also presented flowers in front of the Iranian embassy in Moscow as a sign of sympathy for the Iranian people.

Earlier on Monday, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in a message extended his deepest condolences to the Supreme Leader and the Iranian nation over the major tragedy. Putin said President Raisi was a prominent politician who served his country during his lifetime. He was Russia’s true friend and made serious efforts to develop the level of strategic cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, he said.

The flag of Pakistan is half-raised in mourning for the martyrdom of Ayatollah Raisi, and Iran’s embassy in Islamabad also opened a memorial book for the martyrs of the helicopter accident.

The Pakistani officials emphasized that they are saddened by the martyrdom of Ayatollah Raisi and his colleagues.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared a day of mourning in Pakistan as a sign of respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who has died in a helicopter crash.

The wreckage of the helicopter carrying President Raisi and his entourage was found earlier in the day following a massive search and rescue operation overnight in the rugged terrain of the Dizmar forest in East Azerbaijan Province.

