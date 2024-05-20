Senior Iranian officials condole martyrdom of Raisi

On Sunday, President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open the Qiz Qalasi Dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan en route to the inauguration of the “Tabriz Refinery Upgrade Project” in the Dizamar forest area between the village of Ouzi and Pir Davoud when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan region.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf sympathized with Iranians over the incident.

"You had won the hearts of the Iranians," he addressed the late president, adding, "Your memory will last forever."

"Your dream came true by being martyred," he further noted, reminiscing that Raisi was keen on the values of martyrdom school.

In this regard, the custodian of the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA) Hassan Khomeini lauded the personality of the late president.

Raisi enjoyed an exemplary and modest personality, he said, adding that he was always enthusiastic about serving the nation.

Senior Iranian Cleric Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi also sent a message on the sad occasion.

He was a quintessential example of a committed, loyal, and revolutionary official.

His remarks in the international bodies were a source of pride for the Islamic Ummah and the noble people of Iran.

The oppressed people in the world will never forget this figure, he underlined.

Late Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian (Left) and Late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (Right)

Iran’s Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi reacted to the incident on his X account.

Martyrdom is the reward for the valued president, he wrote.

Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ezzatollah Zarghami said that Raisi’s everlasting services will be recorded in history.

Mohsen Rezaei, the head of the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination for the three branches of the Iranian government, said that Raisi delivered services wholeheartedly.

He made the utmost sacrifice on the path of serving the Islamic system, Rezaei said.

Senior Shia cleric Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani said that Raisi spent all his time solving the economic and political problems in the society.

Iran’s former Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri highlighted the personality traits of the late president.

He described Raisi as extremely careful about observing social values and etiquette.

Ali Shamkhani, the political advisor of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, termed Raisi as tireless, hard-working and popular.

Iranian judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i said that he was widely-accepted by various parties in the Islamic Republic.

Saeed Jalili, a member of the Expediency Council and Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said that the popular presidents was martyred after the years of making efforts.

Raisi tried his utmost to help realize the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, he underlined.

Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said that Raisi sincerely delivered service for Iranians.

The path of martyrs of the service will be continued, he further noted.

A member of the Expediency Council, Ali Larijani, said that the news of martyrdom saddened every Iranians.

God willing, his priceless services will bring about prestigious states before Allah, he noted.

7129**4354**2050