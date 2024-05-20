World leaders sympathize with Iran over martyrdom of Pres Raisi

Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred when a helicopter carrying him and his entourage crashed in the Varzaqan region in the province of East Azerbaijan, northwestern Iran, on Sunday (May 19).

Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of Armenia, wrote a message of condolences on his X account and sympathized with the Iranian government and the nation over the martyrdom of President Raisi and a number of others, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Also, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan expressed sadness over the news about the demise of his Iranian counterpart.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also condoled with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei over the sad event, saying Armenia stands by the people of its good, brotherly, and friendly country of Iran during these difficult days.

The government of Venezuela issued an official statement to express deep sympathy over the martyrdom of President Raisi and his entourage.

Also, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro wrote on his X account that he was shocked to hear the news, describing Raisi as an exemplary individual and a great president who defended his country’s sovereignty.

Belarussian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, in a message of condolence on the X, said his country lost its true friends and the sad incident was not sorrowful only for Iran.

Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of Belarus, said active measures taken by the officials of the Iranian government helped promote the status of the Islamic Republic in the international arena.

Further, President of the European Council Charles Michel sympathized on his X account with the families of the victims of the helicopter crash that killed the Iranian president and his companions.

Also, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was quoted by the state news agency as extending condolence to the Supreme Leader over the martyrdom of his Iranian counterpart and a number of his companions.

Jeyhun Bayramov, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, noted he mourns the death of the Iranian president and his entourage.

Bolivian President Luis Arce has written on his page on social media about the tragic incident, expressing sorrow for the event.

In a message, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin extended his deepest condolences to the Supreme Leader and the Iranian nation over the major tragedy. Putin said President Raisi was a prominent politician who served his country during his lifetime. He was Russia’s true friend and made serious efforts to develop the level of strategic cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

Sending a message of sympathy to the Iranian nation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Amirabdollahian was a prominent political figure who sacrificed his life for his country.

Amirabdollahian and the Iranian government played an effective role in enhancing fruitful ties between Moscow and Tehran, Lavrov added.

In a related development, Russia’s Embassy in Iran flew flag in half-mast position to show sympathy with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has commented on the death of President Raisi and his companions, saying the incident was an unbelievable tragedy. In his message of condolence to Ayatollah Khamenei and the Iranian nation and government, the South African president said Raisi had an excellent character.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered condolence over the incident, stressing Ayatollah Raisi made effort to establish peace and friendship in the region.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi offered sympathy with the Iranian people over the martyrdom of President Raisi and his entourage.

Japan's top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi has expressed the deepest condolences of his government over the martyrdom of Iranian president and foreign minister.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday condoling the Iranian nation and sympathizing the bereaved families of the victims.

In another message on Monday, the French Foreign Ministry condoled the martyrdom of President Raisi, his foreign minister and other people on board the crashed helicopter.

In a statement published on the website of the European External Action Service, Josep Borrell, EU Foreign Policy Chief, condoled over “the tragic helicopter crash”, expressing sympathies to the families of all the victims and to the Iranian citizens affected.

EU Special Representative on Persian Gulf Affairs Luigi Di Maio was another EU official who expressed condolences over the deadly helicopter crash in Iran.

Writing on her X account, NATO Spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah said: “Our condolences to the people of #Iran for the death of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, and others who perished in the helicopter crash.”

Russia’s Grand Mufti Rawil Ğaynetdin also expressed condolences over the martyrdom of President Raisi, saying that Raisi was the first foreign president to visit Moscow Grand Mosque.

In separate messages, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan expressed their condolences to the people of Iran on the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The Japanese government spokesman also announced on Monday that Tokyo expressed its deepest condolences to the government and people of Iran.

In a message to the First Vice President, the Russian prime minister expressed his condolences on the death of the Islamic President of Iran and his accompanying delegation in the plane crash and stated, "Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi dedicated his whole life to serving the people."

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Serbia expressed his condolences to the people of Iran on the martyrdom of Iranian Seyed Ebrahim Raisi.

Leader of Catholics Church, Pope Francis expressed his condolences to the Supreme Leader on the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions. In a message addressed to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday he wrote: "I offer my condolences on the passing of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and all those who lost their lives yesterday in the helicopter crash".

In a message, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed his condolences to the government and people of Iran over the martyrdom of President Raisi and his accompanying delegation.

While describing President Raisi as an outstanding statesman, Kim in his message said that his death is a great loss for the people of Iran as well as for friendly countries and people in the world who aspire for independence and justice.

President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation and described him as a “decisive and fearless leader and committed servant with a long and distinguished history in the governance”.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, in a message on X social network on Monday, following the martyrdom of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation in an air crash, said that he was deeply affected by the incident and shares the grief of the families of the victims and the people of Iran.

“There are few countries that have such heartbreaking pages in their history. But we Poles, have experienced the crash of the Polish government plane are familiar with the feeling of shock and emptiness”, Duda added.

President of the Philippines, Bongbong Marcos expressed condolences over the demise of his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, in a helicopter incident near Tabriz.

Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim posted a message of condolence on his social media account, long with a photo of himself and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last November, expressing that Raisi was a model of deep commitment to the welfare and dignity of people.

In a message of condolence over the martyrdom of his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohammad Haji Hassan shared a picture of himself with Amirabdollahian and wrote: " May Allah rest his soul in peace".

In response to the martyrdom of Ebrahim Raisi, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced: “We have lost a good friend”.

Also, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during an official visit to Kazakhstan on May 20, expressed condolences to the government and people of Iran over the demise of President Raisi, and top diplomat Amirabdollahian.

On Monday, the governments and foreign ministries of Uruguay, Peru and Chile expressed their condolences to the government and people of Iran by publishing official statements on the martyrdom President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins issued a statement expressing his condolences to the people of Iran: “As the President of Ireland, I would like to mourn the unexpected death of Iran’s President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and all those who died in the helicopter crash”.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while mourning the martyrdom of the Iranian President, said that Ebrahim Raisi’s contribution to strengthening the relations between Tehran and New Delhi will always be remembered.

The Indian government also declared Tuesday as the public mourning day when the national flag across India will be flown at half-mast in front of all buildings, especially on government buildings, and there will be no official entertainment program on this day.

President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of Iran’s President Raisi and his companions in the helicopter crash.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of the Iranian president and said: "I deeply sympathize with the government and people of Iran".

Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a statement: "We are mourning the death of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko wrote in his condolence message that the name of his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi will forever be recorded in the history of relations between Tehran and Minsk.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus also published a condolence message on X and said that the "irreparable loss" of President Raisi and his companions did not only affect Iran but Belarus lost its true friends.

In a message, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev expressed condolences over the demise of the Iranian president and his companions in the helicopter incident, saying that President Raisi is respected both inside and outside Iran.

The United States Department of State announced that Washington formally expresses its condolences on the demise of President Raisi, FM Amirabdollahian, and their companions.

The government of Brazil also expressed condolences over the martyrdom of the president of Iran, and his accompanying delegation in the helicopter crash incident.

President of Indonesia Joko Widodo conveyed his condolences to the people of Iran on the martyrdom of President Raisi and his companions in the helicopter crash incident.

President of Ireland Michael Daniel Higgins issued a statement expressing his condolences to the people of Iran on the demise of President Raisi, and his entourage.

1483**9417**2050**4399