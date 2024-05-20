'Martyred president and FM played influential role in Iran foreign policy'

The ministry issued a statement on Monday, a day after Raisi and Amirabdollahian along with seven more people were martyred after their helicopter crashed in northwest Iran. It extended condolences to the Iranian people and the families of the martyrs.

The statement hailed the late president and his foreign minister for their efforts to promote Iran’s international status, forge friendship among regional countries, and help establish justice across the West Asia region and beyond.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry pledged to continue those efforts to protect national interests and help the Islamic Republic’s fulfillment of its constructive role in regional and international equations.

The ministry also expressed its sincere gratitude towards world leaders as well as political and religious figures across the globe for their sympathy with the Iranian nation and government.

The helicopter carrying President Raisi and his entourage crashed in Varzaqan region of East Azerbaijan province on Sunday. Their aircraft and two other copters were en route to Tabriz City hours after Raisi, along with his counterpart from Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, inaugurated the jointly-built Qiz Qalasi Dam at the border between the two countries earlier that day.

Elected in 2021, Raisi served as the eighth president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

