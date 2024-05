Vice President Mohammad Mokhber led the emergency meeting of the Iranian cabinet Monday morning.

The helicopter carrying President Raisi and his accompanying delegation crashed on Sunday in the Dizmar forest in East Azarbaijan Province.

Search and rescue teams scoured the mountainous terrain in heavy fog overnight and found the wreckage early on Monday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several other officials were also on board.

