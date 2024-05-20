No trace of survivors at site of Iranian president’s copter crash: IRSC chief

“No trace of survivors has been seen after the discovery of the site of the crashed helicopter,” said Pir-Hossein Kolivand early on Monday in an interview with the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Kolivand revealed earlier in the day that the site of the crash involving President Raisi and senior officials accompanying him had been found after hours of extensive search in a mountainous region in the province of East Azerbaijan.

President Raisi’s helicopter crashed afternoon on Sunday in Varzaqan region as he was returning with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several others from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with the Republic of Azerbaijan.