Iran’s stock market halts activities over Pres. Raisi’s martyrdom

The organization announced the halt of all transactions at the Tehran Securities Exchange as well as over-the-counter and commodity-based transactions on Monday.

The SEO, however, said that physical market activities at mercantile exchanges go on as normal, adding that it will make more announcements regarding market activity in the coming days.

Sports, cultural activities halted

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts also said that it has halted all programs scheduled for Cultural Heritage Week from May 18-24.

Cinemas and theaters across the country have also been closed until further notice following an order by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

Meanwhile, the closing ceremony of the 21st Imam Reza International Festival, which was due to be held in the holy city of Mashhad on Monday afternoon, was canceled. This is in accordance to a statement by the body in charge of holding the festival.

In a similar move, the Ministry of Sport and Youth on Monday announced the cancelation of all competitions through the coming week. It said that new schedules will be announced later.

And, Iran Tennis Federation postponed until further notice a meeting to choose the head of the federation. The ceremony was due to be held on Tuesday.

President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and seven others were on board a helicopter when it crashed in Varzaqan region of East Azarbaijan Province on Sunday.

Their aircraft and two other copters were en route to Tabriz City hours after Raisi, along with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, inaugurated the joint Qiz Qalasi Dam at the border between the two countries earlier on Sunday.

Elected in 2021, Raisi served as the eighth president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

