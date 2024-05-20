Supreme Leader appoints VP Mokhber as head of Executive

The Supreme Leader announced the appointment on Monday, a day after President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying team were martyred in a helicopter crash in the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan.

Ayatollah Khamenei issued a message of condolence, in which he said that Mokhber will take over the Executive based on Article 131 of the Iranian Constitution. He also tasked Mokhber and head of the two other branches of the Iranian government, namely the judiciary chief and parliament speaker, to prepare for elections to choose a new president within 50 days at most.

No disruption in administration of country

In an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday, Mokhber called on members of the cabinet to continue working as confidently and strongly as before to serve the people.

He said that the country’s system is well-established and strong, and there will be not be the smallest problem in administration of the country.

The cabinet, at its emergency session, decided to set up a committee tasked with holding funeral processions for the late president and his entourage. The committee is headed by Raisi’s deputy for executive affairs Mohsen Mansouri.

The cabinet also decided to choose a caretaker foreign minister and a governor for East Azerbaijan province as soon as possible.

President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, East Azerbaijan’s governor and six more people were on board a helicopter when it crashed in Varzaqan region of the province on Sunday.

Their aircraft and two other copters were en route to Tabriz City hours after Raisi, along with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, inaugurated the joint Qiz Qalasi Dam at the border between the two countries earlier on Sunday.

Elected in 2021, Raisi served as the eighth president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

4194**9417