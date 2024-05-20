Bagheri Kani appointed as head of int'l committee of Iran's Foreign Ministry

Iran's Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi made the announcement on Monday.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Guardian Council spokesman Hadi Tahan-Nazif had said that according to the Constitution, the vice president would take over as interim president with the Supreme Leader’s approval.

In an interview on Monday, Tahan-Nazif said that with the Supreme Leader’s approval, a council consisting of the Iranian judiciary chief, parliament speaker, and vice president would take measures to hold presidential elections within 50 days.

On Sunday, President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open the Qiz Qalasi Dam, jointly built with the Republic of Azerbaijan, to Tabriz to inaugurate another project when his helicopter crashed in the Dizamar forest area in Varzaqan region between the village of Ouzi and Pir Davoud.

6125**9417