Families of slain Israeli soldiers attack Netanyahu’s cabinet minister

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, the Zionist media reported that the families of the Israeli soldiers attacked Ben-Gvir in the military cemetery of the Ashdod in the occupied territories.

They chanted slogans and called Ben-Gvir a criminal.

Ben-Gvir is one of the most radical members of the Zionist regime’s cabinet, who insists on continuing the war against Gaza, despite internal and external demands to stop the war and implement the ceasefire agreement.

Many Zionist experts consider the presence of hardliners in the Zionist regime’s cabinet as the cause of accelerating the regime’s collapse.

