Families of Zionist prisoners urge Netanyahu to resign or reach Gaza truce

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, the families of the Zionist prisoners in an open letter to Netanyahu asked him to resign if he could not withstand political pressure from his cabinet ministers to prevent signing a ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian resistance.

It is time to accept responsibility, show courage, and ignore political pressure, they wrote to Netanyahu.

They reminded Netanyahu of his promise to free the war prisoners, asserting that they would not forgive the Israeli premier if he missed the opportunity to reach a ceasefire agreement.

Thousands of protesters once again thronged Tel Aviv to demand Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right cabinet resign.

The protesters also called for the immediate release of captives held in Gaza and the signing of an agreement for the exchange of prisoners with the Palestinian resistance.

According to Zionist media, Zionist settlers also closed Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv in anger at the regime’s policies.

The families of the Israeli captives issued a statement, saying that the Israelis want the captives to be alive and agree to pay the price, but Netanyahu prefers an alliance with Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, referring to the two far-right politicians who have been at the forefront of the genocidal war on Gaza.

If the price for the return of the captives is to stop the war, then this war must be stopped immediately, the protesters and family members demanded.

9376**4354