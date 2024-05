Itamar Ben Gvir has reportedly expressed concern about lacking enough space in the Zionist jails for more Palestinian prisoners.

Labeling the Palestinian people as “terrorists”, he said that a Zionist plan for building additional prisons will allow the prison service to take in more “terrorists”.

The death penalty for “terrorists” is the right solution to the incarceration problem, until the construction of the prisons, he said.

9341**2050