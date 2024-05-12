Hezbollah uses new heavy missile against Israeli military targets   

Hezbollah said on Sunday that it has used Jihad Mughniyeh heavy missiles in attacks against an Israeli military base in occupied Shebaa Farms.

The unguided tactical missile has a high-level destructive power and is equipped with a warhead weighing 120kg.

Hezbollah has been conducting daily attacks against Israel’s military positions on Lebanon’s southern border in an effort to reduce pressure on Palestinian resistance fighters battling the regime’s forces inside Gaza.

The Lebanese movement on Sunday announced fresh operations against Israeli targets, saying that one of the attacks hit an armoured vehicle carrying spying equipment at Ramon base.

Hezbollah has promised to continue its anti-Israel operations until the regime stops its genocidal war in Gaza.

