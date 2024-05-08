May 8, 2024, 9:48 PM
Hezbollah carries out combined attacks against Zionist targets

Tehran, IRNA – Hezbollah of Lebanon has conducted a series of combined and targeted attacks against Zionist bases, according to local media.

The Sunday attacks by Hezbollah was reportedly carried out by drones and missiles.

Sirens were heard in northern parts of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian lands after the attacks which targeted Hanita and Admit bases.

Zionist media have also reported that resistance attacks on Malkiya military base have caused fatalities.

Hezbollah attacks on Wednesday have been carried out in response to a Zionist strike earlier in the day on a village in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah has been engaged in clashes with the Zionist regime for the past few months, launching attacks on the Zionist targets to ease the pressure of the regime’s strikes on the Gaza Strip.

