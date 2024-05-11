Israel’s military positions hit in fresh retaliatory attacks by resistance groups

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement said in a statement on Saturday that it had fired suicide drones at Beit Hillel military base and the newly-built platforms of the Iron Dome, forcing it to stop functioning.

According to Lebanese media outlets, Israeli fighter jects failed to intercept Hezbollah’s drones after they entered the airspace over Israeli-occupied territories.

Israeli media meanwhile said that power has been cut off in the city of Kiryat Shmona following a Hezbollah missile attack there.

Also on Saturday, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance, which is an umbrella group of several resistance movements, announced new attacks on positions in Israeli-occupied territories.

The Islamic Resistance said that it targeted Ramon airbase using advanced cruise missiles.

Resistance groups in the region have conducted attacks on Israeli positions ever since the regime launched its war on Gaza in early October.

The groups have promised to continue their operations until the genocide against Palestinians comes to an end.

