Israeli regime admits Hezbollah’s high missile capabilities

Tzachi Hanegbi said that Hezbollah enjoys tens of thousands of precision-guided missiles that can hit wherever in occupied territories, according to the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen news network on Sunday.

Also, Zionist media have confirmed repeatedly that Hezbollah has the upper hand in the northern occupied Palestinian territories and the Israeli army is trapped in this region.

Accordingly, the seven-month desperation of more than 80,000 settlers in the north of the occupied territories to return to their settlements has prompted settlements' leaders to consider initiatives to pressure Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet.

The leaders of the Israeli northern settlements decided to announce the establishment of the State of Galilee and fully separate from "Israel" at the anniversary of the establishment of the fake Zionist regime (anniversary of the Nakba), Israeli news website Walla reported.

The media website explained that their decision was reached after Netanyahu's dismissive response to Benny Gantz's inquiry about settlers returning home for the school year, saying, "What would happen if they return a few months after September 1?"

