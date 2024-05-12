Hamas's return to Jabalia and Al Zaitoun means Israeli regime's defeat:‌ Israeli media

The Zionist Channel 14 in a report referred to the return of Palestinian resistance fighters to the areas that the occupying army had previously captured, saying that their return to Al Zaitoun in southeastern Gaza means the failure of the Israeli army to clear this area.

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" quoted a Zionist regime's political official, saying that as long as Hamas is an organized military force that can stop other elements, replacing it out of the question.

The Zionist media pointed to the occupying army's attempt to recapture the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza and Al Zaitoun, saying that the Zionist regime is paying a heavy price for staying in the Gaza Strip.

In the meantime, the Zionist media Walla news website blamed Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet for the failure of the ceasefire negotiations.

