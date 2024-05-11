Five more Zionist soldiers killed in Gaza

According to the reports, the five Zionist soldiers were killed in ground clashes in the Gaza Strip on Friday.

Some outlets also reported that 12 Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes in the southern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades announced on Friday that they had planned a successful ambush against Zionist soldiers in eastern Rafah.

According to al-Qassam’s statement, Islamic resistance fighters killed or injured some Israeli soldiers by bombing the entrance of a tunnel in eastern Rafah.

The Palestinian media reported fierce clashes between Palestinian fighters and Zionist soldiers in eastern Rafah.

Despite international outcry, the Zionist regime’s war cabinet approved a ground attack on the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on May 6, after which the Israeli army occupied the Palestinian part of the city.

The war cabinet unanimously decided to continue the operation in Rafah to put military pressure on Hamas to release Israeli captives and achieve other goals, according to a statement from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

Simultaneously, the war cabinet decided to send the negotiating team to Cairo to review the proposal for a ceasefire, the statement said.

