Palestinian resistance group captures Israeli drone over Gaza

Palestinian resistance group captures Israeli drone over Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – Quds Brigades (Saraya Al-Quds), the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, announced on Friday that its forces have taken control of an Israeli Skylark drone.

According to IRNA, citing the Al Jazeera news network, Al-Quds Brigades intercepted and managed to take control of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) flying over Rafah, a flashpoint city of the southern Gaza Strip.

Last month, Saraya al-Quds forces took control of a similar UAV over Khan Yunis, another city in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, the resistance group also announced that it blew up military equipment of the Zionist enemy in Gaza’s Zaitun neighborhood in the early hours of Friday.

Fighters from different Palestinian resistance groups have been engaged in fierce clashes with the Israeli regime’s forces ever since the Gaza war broke out on October 7, 2023.

The resistance groups have repeatedly pledged to continue their fight until the regime stops its bloodshed and attacks in Gaza, which have so far claimed the lives of nearly 35,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

