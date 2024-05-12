ICC considers issuing arrest warrants for Israeli officials

Israeli officials are concerned about the arrest warrant as well as a new order by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for a ceasefire, which will affect their plan to commit genocide in Rafah city, southern Gaza.

The Israeli regime’s KAN 11 evening news reported, “The estimation in Israel is that the International Court of Justice in The Hague will order a ceasefire for the Israel Defense Forces operation in Rafah and therefore Israeli officials are fighting to prevent the move.”

“About half of the judges considered issuing the order even before the operation in Rafah, but it had no US backing,” the Israeli outlet added.

South Africa requested the ICJ on Friday to issue additional orders against the regime, because the steps already taken by the court do not address the circumstances in Gaza.

The African country warned that the Israeli regime’s operation against Rafah city poses an extreme risk to humanitarian supplies and basic services into Gaza, to the survival of the Palestinian medical system, and to the very survival of Palestinians.

South Africa’s genocide case against the Israeli regime was first brought before the ICJ on December 29, 2023, regarding the regime’s war in the Gaza Strip.

