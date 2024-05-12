Official: Iran, Yemen enjoy rich cultural ties

Abdurrahman Murad made this comment in an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of the 35th Tehran International Book Fair, where Yemeni publishers are actively participating.

Yemeni publishers will have a wide participation in the Tehran Book Fair, Abdurrahman Murad said.

This exhibition will be the harbinger of the oppression of the Palestinian people and their suffering by showcasing books about resistance, he noted.

Regarding the Yemeni books presented in this exhibition, he said that these books are in the fields of history, literature, religion, and resistance.

This exhibition provides an opportunity for Yemeni publishers and writers to showcase their works and introduce visitors to the heritage and customs of Yemen, Murad stated.

The Tehran International Book Fair, the largest of its kind, is taking place from May 8 to 18 under the motto ‘Let’s Read, Create’.

