May 11, 2024, 10:45 AM
Journalist ID: 5391
News ID: 85472936
T T
0 Persons

Tags

President Raisi tours Tehran International Book Fair

May 11, 2024, 10:45 AM
News ID: 85472936
President Raisi tours Tehran International Book Fair

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has toured Tehran International Book Fair.

President Raisi spent one and a half hours early on Saturday to visit various booths and stands at the exhibition.

He spoke with publishers from across Iran and discussed the current situation in the Iranian book market.

President Raisi tours Tehran International Book Fair

Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili and his deputy for cultural affairs Yasser Ahmadvand, who is in charge of operations at the book fair, accompanied the president during the visit.

Tehran International Book Fair kicked off on May 8 and will run for 10 days.

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .