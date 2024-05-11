President Raisi tours Tehran International Book Fair

President Raisi spent one and a half hours early on Saturday to visit various booths and stands at the exhibition.

He spoke with publishers from across Iran and discussed the current situation in the Iranian book market.

Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili and his deputy for cultural affairs Yasser Ahmadvand, who is in charge of operations at the book fair, accompanied the president during the visit.

Tehran International Book Fair kicked off on May 8 and will run for 10 days.