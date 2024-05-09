Cultural interaction good chance to boost ties: Saudi ambassador

Al-Enezi made the remarks during a meeting with the president of the 35th Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF), Yasser Ahmadvand, on Thursday.

Many Saudi publishers were eager to participate in this exhibition, but there was not enough time to coordinate their attendance at the exhibition, Al-Enezi said.

Activities like holding book fair can further strengthen the relations between the two countries, the Saudi ambassador added.

For his part, Ahmadvand said books have the potential to boost communication between the two nations, and the works of prominent Iranian authors can be further introduced to the Saudi youths.

“We would really like for our neighbors and regional countries to benefit from the book fair,” he said, expressing hope that Iran will also participate in Riyadh’s book fair in the future.

The 35th Tehran International Book Fair opened at the grand mosque in the capital Tehran on Wednesday morning and will conclude on May 18.

In total, about 60 foreign publishers are taking part in the book fair, presenting around 50,000 books compared to 45,000 books last year.

