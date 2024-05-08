35th Tehran International Book Fair kicks off

The Tehran International Book Fair, which is the largest annual cultural event in the country, is being held with the motto “Let’s Read, Create” from May 8 to 18.

Book enthusiasts are provided with the opportunity to visit the book fair in person or tour it virtually at www.ketab.ir.

More than 2,619 publishers are participating in this year’s book fair.

All publishers present at the event have been provided with appropriate space. Additionally, the book fair has seen an increase in booths, especially for academic, educational, and children’s publishers.

From May 13 to 15, the international book fair will also host an event to introduce Iranian publications to foreign publishers. Around 20 publishers participate in the event and visit printing centers and bookstores.

In total, about 60 foreign publishers are taking part in the book fair, presenting around 50,000 books compared to 45,000 books last year. Yemen is the special guest of honor at this year’s Tehran International Book Fair.

