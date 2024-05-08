INOTEX 2024 kicks off in Tehran

The exhibition opened at Tehran’s Pardis Technology Park on Tuesday and is attended by 450 innovative and technological companies and 150 investors.

The opening ceremony of the INOTEX 2024 was held on Tuesday with Iranian Vice President Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi and Zimbabwe's Minister of Science and Technology Development in attendance, and the unveiling of three technological products of Tehran’s Pardis Technology Park companies.

Iranian Deputy President Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi and Zimbabwe's Minister of Science and Technology Development

In addition to introducing modern technologies to large and medium-sized industries, the INOTEX 2024 exhibition aims to connect customers of technological products with their manufacturers and also introduce investment opportunities in technological projects or start-ups to investors.

