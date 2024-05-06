Iran’s int’l tech exhibition set to kick off Tuesday

The four-day exhibition is held at Pardis Technology Park, the largest of its kind in West Asia and known as Iran’s Silicon Valley near the capital Tehran.

More than 450 tech companies and over 150 investors will participate in the exhibition, which will showcase their services and products including tens of new ones that will be unveiled for the first time.

INOTEX aims to promote investment by connecting domestic and foreign investors with companies and startups. It also aims to boost cooperation between Iranian tech companies and their foreign counterparts, among other goals.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, over 400 business-to-business (B2B) sessions and some 20 events including Fare – the Fellows Award for Research Excellence -- will be held as well.

The Manowin event, which is aimed at introducing Iran’s cultural and soft industries, will also be held on the sidelines of INOTEX.

Last year, some 100,000 people visited INOTEX. The number is expected to go up this year.

